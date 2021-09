WHO, LSSC, UNGC, others to attend IOSH West Africa Conference 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) will be among the high profile resource providers set to tackle regional and global workplace safety and health issues at the well-anticipated West Africa Conference of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH). The event, slated to hold on September 16 to 17, and themed, “A Brighter, Safer Future…