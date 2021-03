The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulatory agency for the Nigerian capital market, has released new rules to govern crowd-funding activities in Nigeria. Crowd-funding is the practice of raising funds from a segment of the public to fund a project. The funds are raised from the public are often negligible amounts of money…

