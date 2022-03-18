Wema Bank empowers SMEs through SME Business School

Wema Bank Plc just concluded the third edition of the SME Business School in Abuja in partnership with the Abuja Enterprise Agency.

The SME Business School which began on March 14 and ended on March 18, 2022, was a capacity-building platform for equipping business owners with the relevant business tools and skills to enable them to run their businesses more profitably and efficiently.

According to a statement from the bank, 150 participants graduatedhijZ this session with robust and experienced facilitators from Swifta, IBFC Alliance, Pedabo Consulting Limited, MTN, Development Bank of Nigeria others are Reap and Arcenciel, Africa 118, Soule Melange etc.

The idea of the business school came after the bank’s research and several other studies by global business organizations and research bodies which revealed the gap areas SMEs are grappling with in terms of having proper structure for their businesses.

Through the Business School, the bank has been supporting SMEs by bridging their knowledge gaps and equipping them to respond to challenges in an ever-demanding business environment.

Wema Bank held the maiden edition last year in Lagos with participants trained using a robust curriculum spanning the broad areas of finance, marketing and sales, leadership, customer service, technology, branding, strategy, innovation and business transformation.