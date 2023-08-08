Wema Bank approves salary increment for employees

Wema Bank plc has restated its commitment to employees’ welfare in a new salary structure announced recently.

Coming at a time when Nigerians are struggling with subsidy removal hardship, the bank explained that increasing the salary of its employees was thoughtful to cushion the effect of economic fluctuations and set the standard for pro-employee initiatives in Nigeria.

The bank in a statement by Ololade Ogungbenro, its Divisional Head, People, Brand & Culture, avowed that the bank’s dedication to ensuring an enabling and rewarding environment had earned its enviable spot among the top tier banks in the industry.

She maintained that the bank was constantly innovating to satisfy both customers and employees as evident in the new salary structure.

Ogungbenro stated that the institution was not unaware of the fact that performance and productivity in a work place has a bearing on its environment.

“These factors include the work environment, remuneration policy, work schedule, and other conditions of employment that influence employee’s health, safety and sense of job security. Again, the ideal working condition would adequately support employees’ lives, well-being, health and safety, and ensure they are fully rewarded for their services, allowing them to achieve true work-life without compromising the finance factor.

“We also create a sense of community among our employees, in the process building a support system for every member of its staff.”

Commenting further, the bank’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, Mabel Adeteye said the bank’s newest move has positioned it as a one-stop solution provider to not just its partners, but staff as well.

“When employees are happy with their work conditions, they are more intentional in carrying out their duties, producing better results and creating an even higher level of customer satisfaction.”