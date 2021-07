Wakanow has announced the appointment of Adenike Macaulay as the Company’s chief commercial officer, effective 5th July, 2021. Macaulay is a dynamic leader in the Airline industry, the first female and first Nigerian to be appointed as General Manager for Lufthansa Group in Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea. Her career at Lufthansa spanned a period of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login