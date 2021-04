Voriancorelli (VC), the first company that has been screened for listing on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) is seeking N20 billion through floating of Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) to operate optimally in the agriculture, health, education and power sectors. The match-making company with strong background in digitisation has secured approval of its application…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login