Going by the cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness of gas-to-power solutions in the country, Viathan Group of Companies is finalising plans to extend electricity access in the Southwest by expanding the capacity of its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Plant in Abeokuta and constructing additional power plants to better feed the states in the region. Operated by its…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login