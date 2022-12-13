Vetiva loses Deputy Managing Director/COO

The Board and Management of Vetiva Capital Management Limited (Vetiva) has announced the death of its Deputy Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO), Olaolu Mudasiru (Dr), in the early hours of Sunday, December 11, 2022, in a cycling accident in Lagos.

He was a dealing member of the London Stock Exchange and a member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria as well as a member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria. He was also a recipient of the Chevening Scholarship, which is granted to ‘mid-career highflyers’ globally by the British Government and a member of the Institute of Directors.

Fidelis Oditah (Professor), chairman of the board of Vetiva Capital Management Limited said “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague. Olaolu, as a co-founder of Vetiva, had served as our Deputy Managing Director and a member of the Board of Directors since inception in 2004.

“With his support and leadership, Vetiva has grown to be a leading investment banking firm in Nigeria. Olaolu was humble, charming, affable, empathetic and a great team player. He meant different things to different people, but all were uniformly positive. He was a valuable member of our board and would be greatly missed”.

Also, Chuka Eseka, Managing Director and co-founder of Vetiva, remarked, “No words can adequately express our grief at Olaolu’s death. He has left an indelible mark on who we are today as a firm, and we collectively will strive to sustain this legacy of outstanding stewardship.”

The Board of Directors, following guidance from the family of Olaolu Mudasiru, expect to make further announcements regarding the funeral arrangements in the coming days.

Olaolu Mudasiru was an investment banker with extensive experience covering securities trading, asset management amongst others. He held an MSc in International Securities, Investments and Banking from the ICMA Centre of The University of Reading, UK, an M.B.B.S degree from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria and was an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Vetiva Capital Management Limited is a Pan-African Investment Banking firm duly incorporated in Nigeria and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vetiva’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Vetiva Securities Limited (a dealing member of the Nigeria Exchange Limited); Vetiva Fund Managers Limited and Vetiva Trustees Limited act as Broker/Dealers, Fund/Portfolio Managers and Trustees respectively. Vetiva’s subsidiary, Griffin Finance Limited is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Finance House.