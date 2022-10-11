Verve rolls out Opay instant debit card

In line with simplifying financial transactions and deepening financial inclusion across the country, Opay – Nigeria’s leading financial service platform has partnered with Verve – Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand to launch the OPay instant debit card.

With over 500,000 agents pan-Nigeria, OPay will leverage its agent network for the issuance and distribution of instant debit cards. The instant debit card will be directly linked to users’ wallets thereby making it easy and convenient to make payments for goods and services.

All OPay users can now pay for goods and services directly from their wallets with the new Instant Debit Card, anywhere Verve is accepted such as POS terminals, ATMs, supermarkets, restaurants, fuel stations, and online stores.

Olu Akanmu, president, OPay Nigeria said with the introduction of the OPay instant debit card which is easily available at OPay agents stores, the organisation will continue to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, and strives to ensure that every Nigerian no matter their social or geographic situation or location can access formal financial services, open an instant account and get an instant debit card at an OPay agent store.

“OPay is leveraging its key asset of the most extensive agency distribution network in Nigeria to ensure that every Nigerian can open an account and get a debit card instantly to transact with the account anytime and anywhere,” said in a statement.

The design of the OPay instant debit card is appealing and resonates with the Nigerian market; instant cardholders will enjoy zero ATM withdrawal fees and zero card maintenance fees. Also, potential users can apply for the card without BVN and receive it within a minute at OPay agent locations nationwide.

In addition to enjoying a wallet that allows users instant transfer to any bank for free, save and earn up to 15percent interest per annum (powered by Blueridge Microfinance Bank), get amazing rewards and pay bills at no extra charge, all OPay users now have one more reason to use and enjoy OPay.