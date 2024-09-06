Vertiv-Coscharis partnership to boost digital infrastructure in Nigeria, Ghana

From left: Dr. Emomine Sunday Mukoro, Managing Director of Coscharis Technologies Limited and Mr. Olugbenga Adewale, Enterprise Sales Director for Central Africa at Vertiv, at an event to sign a distribution partnership deal between Vertiv and Coscharis Technologies in Lagos.

In a strategic move to enhance access to critical IT infrastructure in Nigeria and Ghana, Vertiv, a global leader in digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has entered into a partnership with Coscharis Technologies, a leading Nigerian ICT distributor. This alliance aims to expand Vertiv’s footprint in Central Africa and provide customers with seamless access to its extensive portfolio of IT solutions.

Strategic alignment for regional growth

Coscharis Technologies, a subsidiary of the Coscharis Group, brings over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian ICT market to the table. Known for its strong track record of delivering reliable hardware and service solutions across both public and private sectors, the company is well-positioned to support Vertiv’s growth ambitions in the region.

Gbenga Adebowale, Enterprise Sales Director for Central Africa at Vertiv, underscored the importance of this partnership, stating, “Coscharis Technologies has an excellent footprint and track record within Sub-Saharan Africa, and we are delighted to be aligned with such a prestigious group.” He highlighted the potential of this collaboration to enhance Vertiv’s distribution capabilities across Central Africa.

Dr. Emomine Sunday Mukoro, Managing Director at Coscharis Technologies, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company’s commitment to aligning with leading global brands. “We are very particular about which organizations we partner with when choosing to provide their suite of products and solutions. Vertiv has established an excellent level of credibility as a company, with superior products and exceptional service levels,” he remarked.

Driving digital transformation and business efficiency

The collaboration between Vertiv and Coscharis Technologies is expected to accelerate digital transformation across the region, providing advanced IT infrastructure solutions that enhance business efficiency, reliability, and growth in an increasingly digital economy. “We envisage our new partnership as a symbiotic relationship, where we assist Vertiv with further growth in their Central African presence, and they provide Coscharis and our clients with innovative solutions that will enable digital transformation,” added Dr. Mukoro.

Boosting the regional IT ecosystem

The Vertiv-Coscharis Technologies partnership is a significant step forward not only for the companies involved but also for the broader IT ecosystem in Nigeria and Ghana. It reflects a mutual commitment to driving digital innovation and infrastructure development across the region. As businesses and public institutions in West Africa continue to expand their digital capabilities, this partnership is set to provide the essential tools and support needed to navigate the complexities of digital transformation.

For organizations seeking to strengthen their digital infrastructure, the Vertiv-Coscharis partnership offers a new channel to access top-tier solutions, foster growth, and build resilience in an increasingly digital-first world.