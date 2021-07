Versecom Limited, an enterprise technology company building sustainable IT and Power solutions for Africa has announced the opening of its low-cost co-working space – IHS Lagos Innovates Centre, in partnership with IHS Nigeria in Alimosho, Lagos. Created to tackle the cost of office and community barrier to business entry faced by most Micro, Small and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login