Baobab Microfinance Limited is planning to invest more in technology to enhance the businesses of its customers across the country. In addition to investing in new technology, the bank is also focusing on enhancing its capacity building, getting more equipment and more applications that can support the business of its customers. This is coming as…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login