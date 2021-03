Veritasi homes and properties, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing real estate companies have recently held another Open House at one of its estates – Camberwall Court Phase 1, Abijo for viewing by potential buyers. Also, the Open House was to showcase the quality of work done at the estate while also giving potential investors a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login