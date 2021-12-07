USGEAA to honour impact makers with Walter Carrington Award

The United States Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA) in Nigeria is set to honour impact makers and people who have displayed leadership qualities with the Walter Carrington award.

This was disclosed by Mike Okwoche President, USGEAA Nigeria at a press conference where he announced the establishment of the Walter Carrington award, an initiative of the association.

“This award will be the highest award of the USGEAA and will be given to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria with impeccable character who reflect the values we represent and promote, they will be those who are contributing to making our communities and societies better,” he said.

Okwoche explained that the Walter Carrington award is named after the 12th American Ambassador to Nigeria, who served as a distinguished Diplomat between 1993 and 1997 and did not hesitate to speak up for democratic values, human and civil rights.

He added that the award is one of the ways to keep encouraging and inspiring those who are thriving to make the society a better place, hence it will be a standing organ of the association and will be constitutionalized to make it permanent even after the tenure of the current executives passes.

Okwoche added that there will be a three-man Board for the award made up of very senior alumni members who will modify the criteria and eligibilities for the award in order to standardize the process and assess the names of nominees for the award in future. He added that the Board will be selected and have a tenure of executives that appointed it.

Speaking on the activities of the association, The USGEAA is committed to partnering with exceptional individuals, organizations and Institutions that are championing selfless services to humanity and society and therefore, wish to inspire members and non-members towards creating more social impacts that will bring desired change through partnerships and collaborations.

He revealed that no less than 7,500 Nigerians have benefited from the over 20 different exchange programs sponsored by the United States Government under the U.S. Department of State, many of whom returned to create impacts in their areas of operations through volunteerism and selfless services to humanity after they have gained additional skills and capability.

“These activities by our almost 8,000 members have consistently created social development in Nigeria as they embark on projects and programs that transform lives and build human capacities,” he said.