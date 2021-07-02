Univasa e-cab offers instant commission withdrawal feature for driver-partners

Indigenous ride-hailing platform Univasa Nigeria has released a new feature that lets driver-partners instantly withdraw their commissions on card-based trips at any time and any day they want.

The Instant withdrawal feature is the first of its kind in the Nigerian ride-hailing sector where drivers usually have to wait till a particular day in the week to cash out or withdraw their card-based trip commissions. Univasa was also the first platform to enable in-app internet-enabled voice calls that helps drivers and riders spend less on airtime calls.

This development is in line with the company’s mandate to provide the best possible service to its driver-partners, the company currently provides a welfare package that allows drivers to own their lands, buy gadgets and pay in instalments. They also provide insurance to drivers and security tools like tracking devices.

Read Also: Univasa pushes into PH market with new cars, health insurance to drivers

Speaking on the new feature, Univasa’s CEO, Ben Adeniyi said; “ we decided to implement this feature after so many driver-partners complained of the delay in accessing much-needed cash, the weekly remittance process is a major pain point for ride-hailing driver-partners especially when they have a lot of card-based trips in the week, this means they don’t readily have access to cash needed for both car and personal maintenance, some of them informed us that they take loans ahead of their payout days and this affects their profit-making or even business growth. So, we decided to solve this one issue and I can assure you that our driver-partners are so happy about it. We already give them 90 percent of the ride charges but this anytime withdrawal tops it for them and we are happy that they are happy because our driver-partners are our priority.”

Univasa launched in the later part of 2020 in Lagos with a partnership with the popular Lagos yellow cabs. The launch commenced with a campaign called “Baba dey online” and has since expanded operations to Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Akure and Ilorin; Kwara state. The platform also confirmed that they will be extending operations to at least five more cities in Nigeria before the year runs out. The Univasa user and provider apps are available for download on Google Playstore and the Apple AppStore.