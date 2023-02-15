Unitrust Insurance appoints Arowojolu as managing director

Unitrust Insurance Company Limited has appointed Adedayo Arowojolu as the new managing director/CEO and Olatunji Anibaba as the executive director (Technical) of the Company. Both appointments have been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Arowojolu succeeds the erstwhile managing director, John Ijerheime who is retiring after over 40 years of successful career in insurance, while Anibaba replaces Yetunde Adenuga who previously served in the position but retired to pursue other opportunities.

In line with the Company’s vision, Arowojolu and Anibaba are bringing on board a wealth of experience to continuously improve service delivery through differentiated products, proactively managing the risks of our numerous customers, and thus, delivering a unique customer experience.

Arowojolu is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria where he obtained his first and second degrees. He started his professional career in 1998 and has over 24 years of work experience in the insurance industry. Prior to his appointment, Arowojolu was the managing director/CEO of Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. He is versatile in Oil & Gas insurance, sales, underwriting, and claims administration.

Anibaba is a graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos, and has a Master’s in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State. He has over 25 years of work experience in the insurance industry. He started his career with Glanvill Enthoven & Co. Insurance Brokers and prior to his appointment, he worked in various Units of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited where he left as the Head of, the Oil and Gas/Special Risks Unit. He has wealth of experience in Insurance Underwriting, Claims administration, and Oil and Gas Insurance.

Anibaba is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School (SMP27).

Unitrust Insurance was established in 1981 and licensed in 1986 in Nigeria to operate as a General/Non-Life insurance company. The Company’s range of insurance products includes but is not limited to Oil & Gas, Motor, Marine and Aviation, Engineering, Agriculture, and Travel. The Company has shareholders’ funds in excess of N15 billion and an Asset Base of over N19.6 billion as of December 2021 audited financials