United Capital navigates volatile half-year, pre-tax profit up 65%

United Capital plc, Nigeria’s leading investment bank and a foremost pan-African financial and investment services group, has announced its unaudited financial statements for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2021. The investment bank’s financial statement shows revenue of N6.85 billion as against N4.44 billion in H1’2020, indicating 54.3 percent growth. Also, the group recorded Profit…

