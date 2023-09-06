United Capital empowers youth with financial literacy

United Capital Plc hosted its second Money Savvy Kid financial literacy workshop in Nigeria as part of its ongoing efforts to address the financial literacy gap in the country.

The workshop took place virtually and physically on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1, 2023.

Money Savvy Kid is a flagship programme of United Capital Plc that aims to provide children (ages 7-16) with essential financial tools and skills to help them become financially responsible adults in the future.

Sunny Anene, Deputy Group CEO, United Capital Plc said the initiative is aimed at laying a financial literacy foundation for young adults.

“We firmly believe that financial literacy is essential for all children, as it is a key foundation for their future financial well-being. This is why we are expanding the workshop this year to reach more children and provide them with the knowledge and skills they need to make sound financial decisions,” Anene said.

The maiden edition, which was held last year, was highly coveted, attracting over a thousand children across Nigeria and beyond.

The second edition is an expansion of the first, with two streams to accommodate more participants, and a wider range of topics covered. The first stream focuses on primary school kids between the ages of 7-10 while the 2nd stream focuses on secondary school kids between the ages of 11-16.

In line with its objective of providing financial freedom, United Capital Plc awarded two participants of the financial literacy workshop with N250,000 each to put their newly acquired financial skills to great use, another N250,000 donated to their respective schools.