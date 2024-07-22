United Capital Asset Management unveils new mutual fund

United Capital Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of leading Pan-African investment and financial services group, United Capital Plc, has announced the launch of a new mutual fund called United Capital Stable Income Fund.

This new fund underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions for investors, the company disclosed in a statement.

The United Capital Stable Income Fund is a specialised, open-ended, Naira-denominated mutual fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of money market and fixed-income securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, and other fixed-income securities.

“The fund is designed as a low-risk investment product, the fund aims to provide investors with stable returns over a medium to long-term period while ensuring the preservation and protection of their capital,” the statement disclosed.

Read also: United Capital proposes 90kobo interim dividend, bonus of 2 new shares for 1

Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited expressed her enthusiasm about the new fund: “We are thrilled to introduce the United Capital Stable Income Fund, the latest fund in the array of our mutual fund offerings, to the investing public.

She added, “This fund was created in response to the growing market demand for low-risk investment options that offer stability and consistent returns, especially amidst current market volatility. It offers a well-diversified portfolio and is specially designed for investors who prioritize capital preservation and steady growth, ensuring that investors can achieve their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind.”

Projecting the performance of the fund, Oginni noted that the company is confident that the fund will perform excellently in the market. “It is professionally managed by top-tier portfolio managers who use innovative strategies, thorough market research, and analysis of pricing trends, to ensure the fund performs.”