Union Bank rewards 5 customers with N2.5m in palli promo

Union Bank has rewarded five lucky customers with N500,000 each in the first quarterly draw of the ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 2 in a draw held at the bank’s head office.

The winners namely Angela Alaekwe, Achile Abimaje, Onome Tina, Stephen Cephas, and Okoye E.S. were chosen randomly through a transparent, digital live draw monitored by relevant regulatory bodies. Two sets of 50 customers respectively also won N105,000 each for the August and September monthly draws conducted alongside the quarterly draw.

Speaking on the draw, head retail banking and digital, Lola Cardoso reiterated the bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers, saying “Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo 2, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time.

“This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster a savings culture among Nigerians. Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

Save & Win Palli Promo 2 is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prices and other exciting gifts worth over N55,000,000. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture. The promo is open to new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly.