Union Bank offers incentives to customers through promo

Union Bank of Nigeria has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its Save and Win Palli Promo, which will run from December 2024 to May 2025.

In a statement, the bank said the campaign offers customers the chance to win over N131 million in cash prizes, Motorcycles, Tricycles, Fuel Vouchers, and a star prize of N5 million to be handed out to three lucky winners at the grand finale in May.

“Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Win Palli Promo requires participants to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly to qualify for draws. Monthly winners can receive N100,000, while quarterly draws will reward lucky savers with Motorcycles, Tricycles, and other exciting prizes. Customers who save in multiples of N10,000 will increase their chances of winning,” it said.

Since its inception in 2021, the Save and Win Palli Promo has rewarded close to 2000 customers with various prizes, including household appliances, cash gifts, and a GAC SUV. The initiative underscores Union Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigerians during challenging economic times by promoting a sustainable savings culture.

Speaking on the campaign’s launch, Vivian Imoh-Ita, Union Bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, stated, “The Save and Win Palli Promo has consistently improved the lives of our customers by encouraging financial stability and rewarding loyalty. This fourth edition reaffirms our commitment to enabling inclusive growth and positively impacting communities.”

Winners will be selected through a transparent, electronically generated process supervised by regulatory authorities. New customers can join the promo by downloading the UnionMobile app to open an account or visiting any Union Bank branch.

The bank said, “Union Bank’s Save and Win Palli Promo continues to reflect its dedication to fostering financial inclusion, transforming lives, and empowering customers to achieve their financial goals.”

