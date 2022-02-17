Union Bank celebrates Junior Achievement Nigeria

Union Bank of Nigeria celebrates with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) – a member of the global Junior Achievement Worldwide network – following the announcement of the nomination of JA Worldwide for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Junior Achievement Worldwide is a non-profit economic education organisation that impacts over 10 million students through a global network of 590,000 volunteers and teachers in 115 countries. The Nigerian chapter, JAN has since its inception in 1999, impacted over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms nationwide.

In the past seven years, Union Bank has been a consistent and enthusiastic supporter of JAN, actively working hand in hand with the organisation to implement impact-driven initiatives including functioning as lead sponsor for their annual LEAD Camp for young girls. This is in line with the Bank’s efforts to drive sustainable impact for young people in Nigeria.

Remarking on the news of the nomination, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Union Bank said, “We are proud to have partnered with JAN for almost a decade to create true impact for Youths within disadvantaged communities in Nigeria. This prestigious nomination marks the beginning of a journey for Junior Achievement Nigeria, and Union Bank is honoured to be a part of that journey.”#

Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide, shared his perspective in response to the nomination: “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honoured to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

In response to the news, the Executive Director of JA Nigeria (Foluso Gbadamosi), commented: “It’s an honour to be part of the JA Network and we join our colleagues across the world in celebrating this recognition of our efforts to educate and empower young people across the world. Through our unique blend of entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial literacy, and work readiness programs, we, at JA Nigeria, aim to ensure that Nigerian youth, regardless of socio-economic status, maximise their potential and take ownership of their economic future as they become leaders of tomorrow.”