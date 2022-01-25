Unilever West Africa recognised as best employer of labour

Unilever West Africa comprising Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote D’Ivoire have emerged as the Top Employer 2022 in their various markets.

The recognition was given to the various countries at the Top Employer 2022 Awards, following a process of measurements based on human resource (HR) Best Practices Survey.

The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, among others.

“This pleasant news attests to our firm’s resolve to always put our people first in all we do as a business. Our people will always remain our number one priority as an organisation,” said Carl Cruz, MD/CEO, Unilever West Africa, while speaking on the development.

The Top Employers award programme has certified and recognised more than 1857 top employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents since its inception.

Ola Ehinmoro, HR director, Unilever West Africa, said being certified as a top employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent human resource policies and people practices.

“I am very pleased with this news that has reaffirmed how committed we are to our people as a business. We will continue to seek opportunities to improve our peoples experience to make our business a place of pride for them to work, play and fulfill their purpose,” said Ehinmoro.

Unilever West Africa is a member of the Unilever Group, one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies. And, according to Ehinmoro, Unilever is committed to achieving its objective of making sustainable living commonplace through its people, brands, and operations.