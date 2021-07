Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim financial report for the half-year (H1) period ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a turnover of N39.2 billion in the period under review which represents 43percent topline growth compared to N27.3 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2020. The result showed that the company…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login