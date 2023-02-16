UK mulls scale for Arnergy, targets low-cost solar solutions

The UK Government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has reiterated support for Arnergy, to enable the firm to achieve low-lost cost solar energy solutions for businesses in Nigeria.

Daniel Davis, deputy director for the British Investment Partnerships Hub gave the commitment when he paid a courtesy visit to the Arnergy headquarters in Lagos.

The visit follows support to Arnergy from UK Government-backed programme Manufacturing Africa, whose consortium provided free advisory services and operations support to facilitate Arnergy’s expansion.

The visit involved a tour of Arnergy’s new assembly line to demonstrate to the British Investment Partnerships team how Arnergy assembles its solar solutions, delivering reliable energy solutions for productive use.

“Tackling access to renewable energy requires investable businesses within sustainable models for growth. It was great to see Arnergy’s new manufacturing facility in Illupeju, Lagos, and understand how they are serving the B2B and B2C solar markets in Nigeria. Enabling businesses like Arnergy to scale will provide lower-cost solar energy solutions for customers. I look forward to continued engagement,” Davis said.

Speaking at the meeting, Femi Adeyemo, CEO and Founder at Arnergy, said: “At Arnergy, we believe that renewable energy is the future as it eliminates environmental impacts while producing a sustainable energy supply, and we are excited to be part of this movement.”

“We plan to continue on this journey towards providing clean energy for productive use by deploying products, services, and systems that power business operations and improve economic outcomes for our customers.

Adeyemo said, “We offer homes and businesses a cleaner and cost-effective alternative power supply by delivering reliable energy for productive use and reducing OPEX costs that threaten the sustainability of our target business clusters.

Arnergy provides transparent and affordable pricing and billing, proprietary IoT mobile app-based real-time monitoring and control of energy consumption, flexible payment acquisition model, and consumer financing through a growing list of financing and distribution partners.

“We have perfected our role as a distributed utility by reducing pressure on the national grid and allowing local grid activity to serve industrial zones and the public good, thus stimulating economic growth,” he said.

The company leverages local intelligence to optimise resource requirements to ensure customer satisfaction while also building capacity to deliver high-quality solutions with superior customer care services and timely after-sales technical support.

Arnergy’s distributed renewable energy systems harness the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions, and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions tailored to tackle intermittency and grid unreliability.

The platform hosts a leading portfolio of multinational clients and institutions, including KPMG, BOI, Shell, Citibank, 54Gene, Pie Express, Rite Foods, Ardova, and the Dangote Group. Arnergy has delivered 5.7MW+ of installed capacity and 14.8MWh+ storage capacity across Nigeria.

In 2019, Arnergy also became the first African distributed energy company to be backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos following its $9mn Series A round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund), ElectriFI (EDFI Management Company) and All On.