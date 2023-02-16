JCI Nigeria to empower young entrepreneurs with $15,000

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) is empowering young Nigerian entrepreneurs with $15,000 through its 2023 Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) programme.

Tricia Inalu, the programme’s chairperson, said that the project is an international competition to motivate, promote and inspire enterprising young leaders to create innovative businesses and jobs.

“The contest affords young entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their running businesses while offering participants access to insights and $15,000 cash prize,” she said.

According to her, CYE is challenging young entrepreneurs to critically and creatively think by requiring them to provide in-depth business models, marketing positioning and strategic goals on how their ventures would begin to make profits and become sustainable.

Inalu said irrespective of ranking, every participant is sure to benefit from the experience, get advice and feedback from experienced investors and exposure to JCI global entrepreneur masterclass.

Read also: Firm boosts innovations across companies with CEO awards

“To participate, enterprises must have been running for minimum of three months, while participants are required to provide a strong business plan, possess presentation skills and be able to articulate goal,” she said.

The chairperson who sought for partnerships with private and public organisations to empower more young entrepreneurs said that the application is open on JCI website.

The CYE programme challenges young entrepreneurs to critically and creatively think by requiring them to provide an indepth business model, their marketing position, and strategic goals on how their venture will begin to earn a profit and become sustainable.

Gafar Odubote, Executive Vice President, JCI Southwest, said with the nation’s unimpressive economy and slow Gross Domestic Product (GDP), there was need to focus on young entrepreneurs, who could develop businesses and creative ideas to close the gap.

He expressed belief that the CYE platform would enable young people explore and put their business ideas together to attract global investors.

On the other hand, Oluwatosin Ligali, Executive Vice President, JCI South-South/Southeast, said that the JCI is expecting over 100,000 participants nationwide.