Firm boosts innovations across companies with CEO awards

In a bid to encourage game-changing innovations across companies in Nigeria, Emages Multimedia, a creative multimedia and digital organisation focused on Africa continent, has put together an award termed, ‘Emages Executive of the Year Award.’

The award recognises companies’ outstanding achievements, innovations, and outstanding performance tailored towards providing detailed and in-depth analysis for each market, industry, sector and region.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the event, Oluwashola Elawure, chief executive officer of Emages multimedia Limited said that the award is intended to publicly acknowledge, celebrate, and commemorate great business and executive leaders who have had a lasting impact on their organizations and sectors.

“The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of CEOs, top executives and senior management, and we are proud to shine a spotlight on their hard work and dedication,”Elawure said.

According to him, CEOs bear the majority of the responsibility and risks for any firm, company or organisation and despite this, they work hard to ensure their companies remain at the forefront of their industries and provide their clients with high standards of products or services.

He said as such, Emages Multimedia offers a selection of awards events specifically designed to highlight the very best chief executive officers, managing directors and directors from across the corporate landscape in Nigeria.

Read also: Iroko boosts growth plan, unveils new product line

Paschal Dike, an Ex-Junior Chamber International (JCI) world president, said the nominees would go through a rigorous screening process because in order to be referred to as a CEO, a person must comprehend the purpose and possess the will to carry it out by setting an exemplary example.

“CEOs must have a clear understanding of the organization’s objective and the motivation to carry it out, as well as set an example for others to follow,” Dike said.

Omotayo stated that winners of the awards slated for 27, October 2023 at the Eko hotel and Suites will be decided through a combination of nomination processes gathered from the employees of various companies, organizations, the public, respected industry partners, a dedicated team of research consultants, and a carefully selected panel of judges who are verified as eligible with the validation of a leading indigenous audit firm