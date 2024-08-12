Ugochukwu becomes new non-executive director of International Breweries

International Breweries Plc, an alcoholic beverage maker in Nigeria, has appointed Chijioke Nkechinyere Ugochukwu as its new Independent non-executive director, effective July 25, 2024.

According to a recent statement, Ugochukwu is a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), United Kingdom, and of the CIoD Nigeria as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

“She has spent 34 years in the Board room and is presently an Independent Director with Access Pensions Limited and with Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc as well as a NonExecutive Director with Chams Holdings Plc and Card Centre Nigeria Limited,” the statement said.

In addition, she serves on several committees and councils of the CIoD Nigeria, the CIBN, and the Lagos Business School (LBS) and is a member of the Board of Governors of the Babington Macaulay Seminary.

Ugochukwu was the executive director of shared services & products and chief information officer at Fidelity Bank Plc. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Hons.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a Barrister at Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School.

“She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from IESE/University de Navarre, Barcelona,” it added.

The new non-executive director has attended several Executive Education programs globally at the Institute of Directors UK, the Institute of Management Development (IMD), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Oxford Said Business School, The Wharton School and Columbia Business School amongst others. She also facilitates Business Ethics and Women in Leadership classes at the Lagos Business School.