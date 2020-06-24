Uber partners Mastercard for 120,000 free trips to front line workers in MEA, including Nigeria

With the steady increase of COVID- 19 cases, global payments and Technology Company, Mastercard has committed 120,000 free trips and meals to those supporting communities across Middle East and Africa, which will be facilitated through ride hailing technology company, Uber.

Uber will utilize its technology and make available its wide network of drivers to ensure those who are supporting communities and the many frontline workers who need to be mobile, have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. Once qualifying workers have successfully signed up through Uber’s website, they can arrange transportation to and from their homes and to where they are needed, such as healthcare facilities or to feed the vulnerable. Uber has shared relevant health information with drivers to ensure they are well-informed in COVID-19 related safety protocols and have been provided with masks and sanitizer reimbursements.

Mastercard says it is committed to helping people around the world navigate these challenging times. While ensuring that its network remains secure, resilient and reliable, Mastercard is also applying its technology, philanthropy, and data science expertise to rebuild healthy communities and ensure that economic growth is inclusive. As millions of people across the world come together to support, feed and protect their communities, Mastercard is extending its support to help those who help others.

This strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across the region and the power of this partnership is evident in Uber’s latest partnership with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to support the President’s COVID field team with rides in Nigeria. The partnership will also effectively mobilise transportation of needed food parcels to over 260 identified food banks, to bring necessary relief and support for up to 70,000 households via the foodbank distributions.