UBA promotes financial inclusion with N22.5m reward to customers

As part of its commitment to promote financial inclusion in the country, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has rewarded over 64 customers with cash prizes worth over N22.5 million at its super saver promo.

The promo which comes to an end at the weekend saw different winners in different categories including UBA Bumper account, Savings account, Nextgen account and Kiddies and Teens account.

The winners according to the bank emerged by saving a particular amount based on the category and maintaining a standing instruction over the months.

However, 10 UBA savings accounts holders were rewarded with 1 million each. The bank also rewarded 10 students of tertiary institutions and Youth Corps members which fall in the NextGen account category with pocket money rewards of N180,000 for a year, while 20 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account got N200,000 school fees grant.

23 UBA Bumper account holders were rewarded with a grand prize of N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000 while one domiciliary account holder got N1 million reward.

Read also: Bank customers disappointed as electronic transactions fail

Sampson Aneke, group general manager, retail, digital and transaction banking while speaking about the draw said, “today we rewarded about 65 people and next year we will have almost three or four times the budget that we will reward. We will reward multiple people next year”.

He stated that the promo is a way by which the bank is giving back to the society and appreciating its customers for standing with them over the years.

“At UBA, the welfare and ultimate success of our customers and their financial freedom is at the Centre of everything that we do and this is why we are making millionaires, either by supporting your business, or by rewarding you for saving.

“The winners will definitely have an exciting end of year celebration indeed and I’m happy that I can say that UBA has kept its word, we have rewarded our customers with the happiness and love they truly deserve,” he added.

Meanwhile, the draw which was held at the UBA House on Friday had various representatives from the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lottery Board in attendance, who ensured transparency and accountability during the session.