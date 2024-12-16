UBA donates N500 million to boost Lagos State security efforts

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated N500 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in a move aimed at supporting the state’s security initiatives.

UBA’s Group Chairman Tony Elumelu presented the cheque to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a ceremony at the State House in Marina on Sunday. Elumelu was joined by the bank’s Deputy Managing Director Muyiwa Akinyemi.

The governor warmly welcomed the donation, saying, “This donation will strengthen our efforts to enhance security and protect our citizens.” This support from a private company highlights the growing partnership between businesses and the government in tackling urban safety challenges.

Elumelu explained that the donation is part of the UBA Foundation’s broader mission to address social issues. “We understand that security is critical for economic growth and societal well-being,” he stated. The bank believes that creating safer communities can help attract investment and support economic development.

The organisation has consistently focused on critical areas including education, environment, and economic empowerment across Africa.

Security experts have long argued that private sector involvement is crucial in addressing urban safety challenges. UBA’s substantial donation provides much-needed resources to support the Lagos State government’s security initiatives, potentially creating a model for corporate-government partnerships in addressing public safety.

