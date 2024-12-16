FMN eyes increased local wheat sourcing with development programme

…re-launches Honeywell brand

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), a top food and agro-allied business in the country, is eyeing to increase its local wheat sourcing to maintain quality in its noodles, pasta and semolina.

The miller is highly involved in the country’s wheat development programme aimed at boosting local production and impacting farmers livelihoods.

Devlin Hainsworth, managing director of Food, Flour Mills of Nigeria made this known during the relaunch of FMN’s Honeywell brand in Lagos recently.

Hainsworth said the organisation is involved in the entire wheat value chain and working with farmers to boost their productivity. He noted that local input sourcing of wheat is still in the single digits but will increase with increased local supply from farmers.

Speaking on the relaunched Honeywell brand, he assured that the prices and quality of the products would be maintained despite inflationary pressures.

“We are mindful of the inflation in the country and that is why we have made different sizes of our product so that it can be affordable to all Nigerians. The quality of our products remains high despite the sizes.

“Honeywell’s dynamic new identity, featuring vibrant packaging, enhanced product quality, and a renewed commitment to meeting consumer needs,” he said.

“This relaunch represents a strategic transformation for the Honeywell brand. We’ve reimagined our products to not only maintain the standards our consumers have come to expect but also to exceed them, delivering improved quality and an exceptional experience,” he explained.

Also, Ayokunle Iyiola, category manager of FMN, said by leveraging multiple channels, Flour Mills of Nigeria aims to ensure that every Nigerian feels connected to the Honeywell story.

“With a decades-long heritage, Honeywell has been synonymous with quality and trust. Its portfolio includes Noodles, Pasta (Macaroni and spaghetti), and staple bulk foods such as Semolina and Wheat.”

The relaunch signifies a bold step forward, combining tradition with innovation to cater to modern Nigerian families.

The Honeywell brand offers improved quality noodles and pasta with strands of happiness. At the same time, the Honeywell semo or wheat allows you to appreciate the improved quality and grammage of pack sizes in every mouthful.

Ilyas Kazeem, FMN’s marketing director, said Honeywell’s relaunch is more than just a visual upgrade; it is a movement.

“Through innovative marketing campaigns, in-store promotions, and digital outreach, we’re inviting Nigerians to rediscover the brand they love.”

The campaign features exciting opportunities for consumers to engage with the brand, including online contests, giveaways, and on-ground activations.

FMN acquired Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, formerly a portfolio company of Honeywell Group in 2022.

