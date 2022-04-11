Twinsfaja unveils Odunlade as new ambassador to widen presence

In a bid to serve its customers better, Twinsfaja Group, an indigenous establishment that provides solutions to constraints relating to building materials, supermarkets and oil & gas has unveiled Odunlade Adekola, a popular Nollywood actor as its new brand ambassador.

The event took place on March 24, 2022 at one of the company’s corporate head offices at Sangotedo, Lagos state. The company also unveiled its new brand logo.

Speaking at the press conference, Oluwole Olufemi, the group managing director at Twinsfaja Group said Adekola being a well-established actor in Nigeria, his popularity, being a good role model and a brand ambassador for many known companies were the reasons why they chose him.

“Now that we are bringing a new actor to our system, we are telling the world that we are coming with something new, to give them the best of the best that they have not gotten from us before,” Oluwole said.

He also added that they believe that the actor known as a global icon will help deliver value to their clients, drive more sales, products and portray the company as one of the best both locally and internationally.

Similarly, Taiye Fajana, the chairman at TwinsFaja Group said the new ambassador will have the following impacts such as promoting all their brands, increasing online presence, creating connections with their audience physically & online and also his media experience will enhance their sales and brand qualities

With more than 34 branches across Nigeria, the company offers professional services in constrictions, building and civil engineering and has recorded tremendous success in executing projects both in public and private sectors of the economy.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve assumed the position of the market leader because we always think outside the box and our actions control the market price and decisions. We also ensure that our services are delivered efficiently and our customers are happy,” Kemi Fajana, the chief executive officer at TwinsFaja Group said.

On his part, Adekola thanked the management for choosing him as its ambassador and promised to support the company by taking it to the highest level.