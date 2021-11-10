Trophy Extra Stout to host maiden stout festival in Nigeria

Trophy Extra Stout, a brand of International Breweries PLC, said it has concluded plans to hold Nigeria’s first international stout festival in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Speaking in Lagos recently to unveil the planned festival, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director, International Breweries PLC, said the festival is organised globally to celebrate the dark beer popularly called Stout.

Adedeji, who noted that the festival usually holds annually every first Thursday in November, said this will be the first time Nigeria will be joining this global cultural week.

She said the event, which is scheduled to be held in Lagos and Port Harcourt, on Saturday 13th November and Friday 19th November 2021 respectively, presents an opportunity to attract the world to Nigeria.

According to her, the festival will give Nigerians the opportunity to entertain and showcase their culture to the world.

“The event is tagged, ‘The Most Incredible Out of Naija,’ because Nigerians are truly incredible people, our resilience, energy and courage always sets us apart, and if anyone can make it in Nigeria, they can make it anywhere in the world,” she said.

Adedeji further said that it has taken courage for the company to brew Trophy Extra Stout with world-class ingredients for Nigerians in the company’s state-of-the-art breweries.

“This is an incredible stout out of Naija to the world. We are confident to showcase this to the world because our quality and taste matches and probably surpasses similar global stout brands,” Adedeji said.

She noted that the Nigerian version is expected to incorporate the African flavour in hosting festivities garnished with music, dance, and an abundance of rich cultural displays that will distinguish it from the global celebrations.

On his part, Bamise Oyegbami, marketing manager of Trophy said the Trophy Extra Stout intends to make the festival an unforgettable experience for consumers and lovers of stout by putting together an evening of premium entertainment and refreshment.

“With stars like Ja Rule, Tu Face Idibia, Niniola, Bovi and Made Kuti billed to perform, we have no doubt that Nigerians will have a fantastic time at the festival,” Oyegbami said.

According to Oyegbami, the stout brand is hosting the festival to give premium stout lovers a stout experience like no other.

“Stout-infused cuisines, brew masters from across the world, musicians- local and international art, and a lot more. To participate, consumers are required to visit www.mostincredibleoutofnaija.com to register and follow Trophy Extra Stout’s social media platforms,” he said.