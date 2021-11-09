Premium Pension sustains consumer confidence with two ISO recertification

Premium Pension Limited, one of the leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria has received two International Standard Organization’s (ISO) recertifications.

The ISO recertifications are on Information Security Management System (ISMS) ISO 27001:2013 and Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001:2015, making Premium Pension the only pension fund operator in Nigeria with two ISO certifications, according to industry sources.

Premium Pension had received ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification from the British Standard Institute (BSI) in year 2015, and this has earned the confidence of its customers.

With a view to consolidate on the success recorded and value addition obtained from the ISO 27001 (ISMS), the Company in the year 2018 was certified to another ISO Certification in the category of Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001.

A recertification audit was successfully conducted in Year 2018 and second recertification audit was also conducted in August 2021 by the British Standard Institute (BSI).

Commenting on the recent development, Ibrahim Babayo, Company’s Board chairman said, “The achievement of recertification is a visible proof of the Company’s commitment to meet internationally-accepted data security standard”.

Babayo further said, “Premium Pension is the first among PFAs to achieve this feat which has been attained through hard work and dedication of our Board, Management and staff who are seasoned professionals in the pension industry.”

While expressing his delight Umar Sanda Mairami, managing director/CEO said, “the sustained certifications is an indication that PPL takes information security very seriously, reassuring stakeholders that the Company deploys robust infrastructure and systems towards achieving its vision of creating value for all stakeholders.”

He further added, “The recertification would strongly reinforce the confidence of Retirement Saving Accounts holders, Retirees, Regulators and other stakeholders in Premium Pension”

The ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) is a holistic security architecture that guarantees the absolute protection of Information Asset.

With this certification in place, the Company has shown commitment to efficiently manage the information of its Customers and other stakeholders.

In addition, the ISO 9001 on Quality Management System (QMS) is aimed at consistently providing effective service that meet the needs of customers and other relevant stakeholders. It is also, geared towards quality operations to meet the International Quality Management standard as it outlines a benchmark to consistent performance and service delivery.

Premium Pension Limited is one of the pioneer licensed Pension Fund Administrator which started operations in the year 2005.