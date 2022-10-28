Tranzfar unveils initiative for ease of foreign transactions

Tranzfar Limited, a payment solution provider has launched a new product called Freedom Account to ease remittances of foreign currencies to three African countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

Freedom Account allows existing and intending customers to open and manage their United Kingdom foreign accounts for instant payment and direct debits across United Kingdom bank accounts.

Speaking at the press conference marking the launch of the product recently in Lagos, Bankole Eniola, chairman, Tranzfar Limited said the product is designed to meet the growing need and aspirations of her esteemed existing and potential customers.

He said “Tranzfar Limited is a payment solution provider that guarantees a safe and secure platform to send money from the United Kingdom, 27 Europium Union Countries, Australia, New Zealand, United States, and Canada, to some African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in a very reliable, fast and customer-centric via our website and Mobile applications.”

Bankole said their focus as a payment solution provider is to make payment seamless across the globe,

While calling for the support, Bankole said “as we aspire to become a world leading African financial technology platform providing innovative digital financial products on behalf of African-Diaspora community, we, therefore, call on your support and your collaboration as we journey along on our mission to bridge the gap of financial payment activities between Africa and the rest of the world.”

He maintained that the company will continue to sustain its commitment towards the provision of a trusted and reliable payment platform globally.

According to him, we thank you for joining us in this journey, the journey that we know will not only transform the lives of the million people across our own beloved Nigeria, other African countries but will connect African-Diaspora to other countries of the world.

Also speaking, Ryan Romeo, chief executive officer, Tranzfar Limited, said the Tranzfar was established to empower the African in diaspora financially by giving them unhindered access to financial payment amenities.

“Within the Diaspora itself, a lot of African suffered liquidated financial accessibility, limited access to basic financial amenities. Beyond that and within the continent itself, volatile situations and experiences leading to the devaluation of people’s wealth and limited access to economy.

“What Tranzfar is trying to do is to bring the Diasporas back to the fold and those in Africa and give them that access to finance which is Economy driver,” he explained.

Speaking on the various products offer by Tranzfar Limited, , Olusiji Sanya, the chief financial officer described Freedom Account as innovative product that will bring financial freedom to many Nigerians home and abroad through the use of Freedom Account for receiving and sending funds.

On how to open Freedom Account, Olusiji said that the registration is made via the company’s website “and once your information is verified, you can click on Freedom Account to pre-register.”

For subscription fee, he said “you can subscribe monthly for £15, quarterly for £40 or yearly for £125, depending on your currency choice of payment”

He said subscribers of Freedom Account can make instant payments to any United Kingdom bank account; pay school tuition; accommodation and maintenance cost payment; direct debits and standing orders.

“With Freedom Account, you can sign up and fund your account from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, USA, European Union countries and the United Kingdom,” Olusiji said.