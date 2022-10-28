Role of FM in focus as Group holds symposium on re-inventing workplace

The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM), Nigeria Region, says the role of facilities management (FM) in re-inventing the workplace will be the focus of discussion at its forthcoming conference.

The annual conference with the theme, ‘Re-Inventing the Workplace: The Role of FM’ is already slated for November 2, 2022 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to officials of the institute, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, will headline the array of speakers already assembled for the conference as he will be coming as the keynote speaker.

“Other notable speakers are also expected at the event,” Tunde Obileye, Chair, IWFM Nigeria, said, listing those expected as Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, Ogun state, and Toke Benson-Awoyinka , Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Housing.

Others are Cyprian Konkwo, Managing Partner, Ora Egbunike & Associates, Tayo Ogidan, CEO/Founder, AlternatioNavitas, and Adaora Ikwuemesi, Founder, Kendor Consulting Limited.

Read also: India eyes long-term deal to export oil from Namibia

Obileye disclosed that besides the role of facilities management, panel discussion at the conference would also be looking at current trends and issues in the FM industry.

He explained that the choice of the theme for the conference was informed by the lingering impact of Covid-19 pandemic which, according to him, “has changed the way we work, live and relax, meaning that the workplace has changed significantly.”

He noted that, among other things, workplace wellness is now essential to achieve organisational goals as it makes a major impact on the workplace culture, resources, productivity, and ultimately the bottom line.

“The mental and physical wellbeing is a fundamental issue for business growth, stability and sustainability,” he said, adding, “a major outcome of the recent COVID-19 outbreak is the focus now being placed on employee wellbeing and the effect on their performance.”

Obileye believes that before any organisation understands the importance of employee wellness, it must understand what workplace wellness means.

“Wellness covers physical and mental fitness. It has grown as a concept in the workplace, focusing on helping employees influence their own wellness, quality of life and consequently their performance at work,” he explains.

He added that to re-invent the workplace following the impact of the pandemic, employee wellness would not be taken for granted, pointing out that in all of this, facilities management should be involved.