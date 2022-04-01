TotalEnergies proposes N18.20kobo final dividend

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has released its full year financials for the year ended December 31, 2021 showing record profit after tax (PAT) growth by 711percent to N16.725billion from N2.063billion in 2020.

The energy company’s revenue of N341.168billion in 2021 as against N204.721billion in 2020 represents an increase by 67percent. The full year scorecard shows profit before minimum and income taxation of N24.989billion in 2021 from N2.909billion in 2020, up 759percent.

A final dividend of N18.20 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 22, 2022. The Register of shareholders will be closed from Monday April 25, 2022 to Friday April 29, 2022.

In 2021, Total Group worldwide changed its name to TotalEnergies and adopted a new logo, thereby anchoring the transformation into a broad energy business within the Company’s identity.

TotalEnergies Marketing Service accounts for 209.560million units or 61.7percent while other shareholders account for 129.962million units or 38.28percent. The company’s share price rose to N264.90 per share as at Thursday March 31, up 19.4percent year-to-date (YtD).

On June 17, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at April 22, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.