Top winners emerge at Golden Penny World Photography Day campaign

The top three most creative participants at the Golden Penny Foods Creativity Campaign have emerged winners after an intense photography-cum-cookery competition that kicked off on August 19th.

The campaign tagged “Golden Penny Shoot your shot” is to commemorate World Photography Day while engaging a community food stylist/artists, chefs, photographers, and food bloggers to show their love for food and creative expression by uploading all kinds of imaginative and creative pictures of food which is being adjudged by notable Jurors selected from the photography and food industry and members of the public.

World Photography Day is an unofficial holiday which holds on August 19th every year to celebrate art, craft, science, and the history of photography.

Bisi Idowu, the marketing director, foods division, FMN, said that as one of the leading food brands in Nigeria, FMN understands that food is important and has always been a part of the human story.

“But then again, we appreciate that there is an entire ecosystem around food and how we consume it. And that is why Golden Penny which has remained at the heart of the family and how food is enjoyed in the country is happy to

recognize, appreciate and celebrate the rich tradition and culture surrounding food photography,” said Idowu.

In the spirit of the competition, Aduroja Posi won the first prize; a vlogger kit including an iPhone 12, a ring light, a microphone, and a pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with N300,000, and Ugochukwu Isreal won the second prize of pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with N200,000 and, Ehioma Osih of Heartbreak Cafe won the third prize of N100,000. Semilore Anifowose also won the sum of N50,000 in the Popular Choice Award category.

The Shoot your Shot competition provided a platform for food creatives to display their incredible skills through the beautiful images of meals created in the comfort of their homes using the Golden Penny products.