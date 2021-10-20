Lanre Bhadmus Vows to Maintain High Standards, Deliver Quality Products

Manufacturer of car care, household, lubricants, hotel amenities and sanitiser products in Nigeria, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, has reiterated its commitment to providing high-quality products and services for its consumers.

The company, which also prides itself as being a top in contract packaging with giant-sized types of machinery, recently celebrated 50 years in business as well as a key player in the Nigerian manufacturing sector.

About a week ago, the organisation received the Quality Product Service Award from the Institute of Oil & Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies for its Holts Dextron 11 ATF lubricant product.

Speaking at the event to commemorate five decades of manufacturing excellence, the company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lanre Bhadmus, noted that his company has been able to thrive in the Nigerian market by understanding customers, their needs, what they deserve, amongst others.

“This is an incredible milestone for the company. We have only been able to achieve this through hard work, passion, and dedication from all our team members, customers; and ongoing support from our families and friends.

“We have dedicated ourselves to 50 years of manufacturing excellence, product quality, and innovative formulations, to provide our customers with the highest quality products across our range of car care, household products, contract packaging, lubricants, hotel amenities, and sanitisers,” Bhadmus remarked.

He further disclosed that the firm has rebranded its logo on its range of products to the official anniversary logo “as a symbol of appreciation” to officially mark the milestone achievement.

Highlighting the opportunities advanced technology presents to the sector, he said the company has invested in new technology from manufacturing machinery to innovative research/formulations to meet the standards required by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

He assured stakeholders that the organisation will continue to maintain high standards and come up with quality products that will not tear the pockets of consumers.

“Our customers deserve the best and as part of our efforts to ensure that we live up to expectations, we have invested in the latest manufacturing technology to continue to produce products that live up to world-class standards through technical innovation.

“The needs of manufacturing continue to evolve and it is important that we adapt to ensure effective delivery for the future,” the Chairman said.

Lanre Bhadmus Industries, which started with car care solutions in 1971 in Lagos, now has about 300 lines of production, including liquid wash for households and variations of liquid/spray sanitisers.