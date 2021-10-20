Chi deepens conversation on consumption of fruit juices for wellness

Fruit juice brand, Chivita recently held its annual Chivita World Juice Day with focus on consumers to take control of their own well-being with fruit juices as part of their daily nutrition for wellness.

The theme for this year’s edition of the event, “Fruit Juice: Powering my Health My Way”, calls on consumers to step forward and be involved in taking practical steps in lifestyle modifications, self awareness and choosing to consume food and drinks that enhance daily nutrition by actively including fruit juices to boost their health and well-being, but most importantly, achieving this on their own terms.

In her welcome speech, the Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Toyin Nnodi stated that the focus for this year’s Chivita World Juice Day was to challenge consumers to take control of their health on their own terms by including fruit juices as a part of their daily nutrition for wellness.

“In partnership with health and nutrition experts who will share their perspectives on boosting wellness with consumption of fruit juice as part of our daily health routine, this year’s Chivita World Juice Day event also provides a platform to encourage delightful creativity with mixologists demonstrating new and exciting recipes of mocktails, mixes and blends with Chivita brands to boost your health,” she said.

Also speaking, Patience Chimah, Senior Dietitian at the Lagos University Teaching, stated that while health & well-being have emerged as a key focus for consumers in the COVID-19 era, it was important for consumers to take proactive lifestyle steps to promote wellness.

“One great way to achieve this is through daily nutrition that includes the consumption of fruit juices like Chivita because of its nutritional & health benefits that boosts wellness,” she stated.

It was also an opportunity to showcase creative expressions with Chivita fruit juices from mixologists, availing discerning consumers the license to create their own exciting recipes and experience the combos to boost their health their way.

The Annual Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, maker of the Chivita brand of fruit juices, to deepen conversations on the consumption of fruit juices, and thus enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians.