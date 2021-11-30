Tony Attah bows out of Shell Group after 30 years of service

Less than four months after bowing out of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Tony Attah is retiring from Shell Group in January 2022, after over 30 years.

According to a Shell internal memo seen by Africa Oil & Gas Report, an energy intelligence publication, Tony Attah “will complete his assignment on 31 January 2022 and retire from the group service thereafter.”

The congratulatory memo praised Attah for leading a “relentless focus on Safety Leadership underpinned by care and passion for people and business, culminating in “Realigning to Win” (RIW) programme, which has repositioned NLNG as a top quartile LNG company globally”.

As managing director of NLNG Ltd between September 2016 and July 2021, Attah led the company to a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the $10 billion, Train 7 LNG plant, a project expected to increase NLNG’s current capacity by 35percent to 30MMTPA.

Tony Attah took the reins of NLNG Ltd, nine years after the last Liquefaction Plant (Train 6) came on stream. Before him, two Chief Executives had worked to get the Train 7 project off the ground, with some traction, but not visible success.

“Attah has been most instrumental in national advocacy for domestic and export gas development (Decade of Gas Agenda) while setting the company on a path to growth with the recent achievement of the Train 7 FID,” the memo signed by Wael Sawan, Shell’s Director of Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions and De La Rey Venter, the Group’s Executive Vice President, Integrated Gas Ventures noted.

Prior to his previous role at Nigeria LNG Limited, he was the Managing Director and Board Chairman of Shell Nigeria E & P Company SNEPCo, Vice President HSE and Corporate Affairs, Vice President Human Resources (HR) as well as other technical & non-technical roles in Operations and major projects including being the head of Head of Joint Venture Economics in the commercial function.

Over a period of two decades, Tony Attah has also led multi-disciplinary teams across diverse cultures. He has been renowned for his strong strategic and commercial mind-set which is underpinned by a solid technical background and excellent leadership capabilities.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Benin. He is a member of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

