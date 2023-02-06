Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Osita Ogbu join IGET advisory board

The Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a leading Africa-focused public policy think tank has announced the appointments of Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu and Osita Ogbu to the Institute’s Global Advisory Board.

Kingsley Moghalu, the founder and president of IGET and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said: “We are privileged to welcome these two distinguished Nigerians as members of our eminent Global Advisory Board.

“Their knowledge and experience, combined with that of other members of our Advisory Board, equips IGET with powerful “brain capital” to continue providing solutions to the challenges of African development,” Moghalu said.

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu is the executive director and co-founder of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation. She has served in several strategic leadership roles in public life, including as ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Netherlands from 2000 to 2003, and later as chairman of the Governing Council of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital at Idi-Araba.

She was also one of the 15 delegates representing the Southwest zone at the 2014 National Constitutional Conference, where she served on the committee on Political Restructuring and Forms of Government.

She is the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of the over 70-year-old Nigerian Tribune and other titles. An occupational health physician, she graduated from Bristol University in 1972 with the MB ChB degree and obtained post-graduate qualifications at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Osita Ogbu is a professor of Economics and current director of the Institute for Development Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He also is the managing director/CEO of African Development Solutions International (ADSI), a knowledge-based consulting firm based in Abuja.

Ogbu was the economic adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and CEO of the National Planning Commission (Minister of National Planning) from 2005 to 2006.

He is the immediate past chairman of the Governing Council of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NISER). Professor Ogbu obtained a Ph.D. degree in Economics from Howard University, USA in 1988, and a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1979.

Other members of the Global Advisory Board of IGET are: Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II (Chair), former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Andrew Nevin (Vice-Chair), Partner and Chief Economist of PwC Nigeria, Franz Bauman, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for General Assembly Affairs, Tamela Hultman, co-founder and chief strategy officer of AllAfrica Global Media, Richard Ikiebe, chairman, board of directors of Businessday, Ifeoma Nwakoby, senior lecturer in Banking and Finance, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Tayo Oviosu, founder & CEO of Paga.