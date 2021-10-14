To commemorate customer service week, Credit Direct rewards students, teachers

One of Nigeria’s leading financial services companies, Credit Direct Limited (a member of FCMB Group Plc) marked the 2021 customer service week in grand style.

The financial services market leader in personal lending joined the rest of the world to celebrate and reward customers and staff at this year’s Customer Service Week through a week-long celebration which started on the 4th October through the 8th October.

Themed “The Power of Service”, this year’s Customer Service Week celebrated the relevance of customers in businesses and the power of the people in frontlines who made a difference in the lives of customers.

Credit Direct Limited seized the opportunity to visit government-owned schools and reward students and staff to celebrate the “Power of Service”. The MD/CEO, Akinwande Ademosu led the team that visited Opebi high school in Lagos.

Speaking on this year’s customer service week, the MD reaffirmed Credit Direct’s commitment to continue to appreciate and serve its customers diligently both in the week and at all points of interactions.

“We are excited to share this week with everyone here, as part of our activities for Customer Service week, especially to impart the students that represent the future of our dear country Nigeria by encouraging them on the path of education as a veritable way to build their future and that of our Nation. At Credit Direct Limited, we are celebrating this year’s customer service week by giving back to our immediate community. We have identified some schools, where we will be making donations to make learning easier for their students and teachers,” Ademosu said.

According to the organization that has been at the forefront of supporting education and encouraging students, this year’s Customer service week was another opportunity to show support for schools and students as it celebrates customers.

The MD/CEO further committed to renovating and equipping the school’s sickbay to a befitting standard, alongside donating educational materials and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the school.

Reacting to this gesture, the Principal of Opebi High School Lagos, Olugbewesa, was excited to have the Credit Direct team at the school premises and expressed her gratitude.

“I am very happy to witness this. Credit Direct has always been impressive when it comes to contributing to education. The school management and students are very happy to benefit from the gesture of Credit Direct Limited and this is how to show your presence within your community, I am grateful. If other organizations can be this close to the grassroots, our System would be better than what it is now. This will go a long way and we will surely never forget this,” the principal said.

With over 450,000+ active customers, Credit Direct provides friendly innovative loan and investment products and services to employees in the public and private sectors. The organization owns the largest endorsement in the Nigerian public and private sectors, which has inspired its success to remain the leader in Nigeria’s consumer lending space.