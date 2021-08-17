Tizeti announces partnership with $5m fund for African startup ISPs

To enable more Africans to take advantage of digital offerings in a new world defined by the Covid-19 pandemic, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet and voice service provider, Tizeti, has launched new connectivity offerings. The company also announced its partnership with a $5million venture fund focused on startups that are expanding internet access across Africa….

