Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of Friesland Campina WAMCO, has created a platform for people to celebrate their mums for their sacrifices and efforts as part of its 2021 Mother’s day campaign. The campaign which focuses on recognizing and appreciating mums is a testament that Three Crowns milk…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login