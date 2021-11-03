ThankUCash partners Wema Bank to launch Wema Rewards for customer loyalty

ThankUCash, Nigeria’s first and largest rewards, and discounts platform has partnered with Wema Bank to power the bank’s loyalty reward programme for its merchants and customers.

The partnership will see ThankUCash use its multi-merchant reward network to deploy a loyalty infrastructure with an enormous backend technology needed to support the Wema Bank’s loyalty programme.

The partnership will allow customers to earn reward points from merchants of the Bank on all commercial transactions.

Simeon Ononobi, co-founder, and CEO of Connected Analytics Inc, owner of ThankUCash brand, said that the goal of the company is to connect customers with businesses in a bid to help businesses grow and prosper while helping customers get the best deals and earn some cash on every purchase and transaction.

Ononobi further noted that this is what the partnership with organizations like Wema Bank will achieve for the customers and merchants or businesses alike.

“We are very delighted with this partnership. The Wema Rewards loyalty programme is massive, as such, the need for a reliable platform like ours to handle the entire reward process end-to-end,” he said in a statement.

“In this partnership, Wema Bank merchants and customers will earn points for every transaction which they can redeem across the same network of merchants.”

“You can imagine a network where a customer buying a product from a pharmacy, earns cashback on that purchase and then proceeds to watch a movie with the points earned,” he added.

He stated that it is the first of its kind in the industry and a real loyalty infrastructure that will make businesses prosper and customers excited to spend on products that they need.

Ononobi further noted that this partnership is in sync with the Company’s mission to help businesses acquire, reward, and retain customers through sustainable digital solutions.

On his part, Olusegun Adeniyi, chief digital officer at Wema Bank said “Wema Bank is a forward-thinking bank, and we don’t just want to offer our customers banking services but innovative solutions that will help them grow.”

“Partnering with ThankUCash is a step in that direction and together we will continue to help our customers grow.

“We have started with helping our customers who are retailers with access to our entire customer base of millions of customers and that will help them grow.

“All they need to do is just to set a reward percentage and we will push that to our millions of customers, and they will continue to grow their businesses, as consumers continue to walk through their doors.”

He added that “banking has gone beyond just savings, loans, deposits and account creation and Wema has come to lead the digital and innovative revolution.”

Also speaking, Maimuna Onyejemezi, vice-president, finance & strategy and the country manager said that ThankUCash continues to forge strategic partnerships to help African businesses get and keep customers and increase revenue through bespoke loyalty programmes and insight-based analytics.

“ThankUCash hopes to continue on this trajectory to bring to fruition its vision to connect 10 thousand businesses to over 10 million customers across Africa by the end of 2023,” he said.