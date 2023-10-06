Terra Developers organisers symposium to empower real estate professionals

Terra Developers Limited, a Nigerian real estate firm has empowered real estate professionals at its yearly TERRApy event held in Lagos.

This year event, TERRApy 3.0 featured various workshops geared towards the development of the Real Estate Industry in Nigeria

Kola-Ashiru Balogun, the MD/CEO of Terra Developers, while speaking at the event, said there is the need for trust and integrity as major factors in doing business in the real estate industry.

“As real estate professionals, trust and integrity are very key factors. In every transaction, you need to leave whoever it is you are doing business with, with a sense of being trustworthy and truthful at all times,” he said.

Geared towards improving the skills of the attending realtors, the various workshops were divided into the following key segments: Redefining Customer Experience by Chukwunonso Onny-Ezeh CEO, Assist-2-Sell Properties; Cultivating Connections by Iyore Ogbuigwe (King of Sales) CEO, Ultravantage Solutions.

Also, Unlocking Digital Doorways by Bukky George-Taylor CEO, Robert Taylor Media; Legal Insights for Real Estate by Morenike George-Taylor – Founder, Reni Legal Consulting; amongst others

Some realtors were engaged in an interactive competition to test their knowledge of the industry.

The five emerging winners were offered immediate registration with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) as official Lagos State realtors, sponsored by Terra Developers.

The event also had a networking session for attendees to meet and collaborate for professional growth and possible future partnerships.

TERRA Developers Limited was established with a vision to provide tastefully finished and unique homes in safe and secure environments.