Technology trends that will shape business productivity in 2023 – PPC boss

As organizations continue to navigate through economic challenges faced in 2022, and seek to boost operations and increase profitability in the new year, there are key technology trends that need to be focused on.

Patrick Ede, director of ICT Operations at PPC Limited who gave insight into these trends said they will help Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), IT Managers or Chief Information Officers (CIOs) improve business operations and achieve greater productivity and corporate profitability.

PPC Limited is one of Nigeria’s ICT and infrastructure development companies.

Ede, said, “This year’s predictions highlight some key aspects of hardware and software technologies that IT managers must prioritize in their strategy to remain competitive over the next 12 months.”

He listed them to include, Smart Technologies, 5G network, Clean climate technologies, collaborative tools, cybersecurity and cloud.

He noted that Smart technologies have a transformative effect wherever they are applied.” This year, organizations as well as governments will harness the benefits they offer. In smart cities, the application of IoT and other smart systems will ensure the needs of citizens are met by seamless communication, connected transport systems, street lighting, security and traffic control. In buildings, smart devices that use artificial intelligence can prevent unauthorized access, track assets and improve overall security. Efficiency, productivity and increased uptime will greatly improve with the use of fully-integrated manufacturing systems that utilize AI, IoT and other cloud-based applications that can be managed from any location.”

Ede said also that the launch and availability of 5G network will greatly improve broadband access for various mission-critical and secure operations. In 2023, Nigeria and three other countries in Sub-saharan Africa are predicted to gain increased 5G adoption. There are 5G- consumer devices available already in these countries, which are in turn facilitating increased uptake.

“The improved speed and low latency 5G offers will open up new vistas of possibilities for better industrial operations and further propel investment into the entertainment industry. The resulting advancement will be driven by extended reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Ultra High-Density videos. Energy companies will benefit from real-time monitoring of assets, energy usage and improved revenue using 5G network access.”

On Clean climate technologies, he said climate change advocacy and the commitment of organizations to rethink their operations while reducing carbon footprint will encourage investment in clean technologies that reduce environmental impact and assure energy efficiency. These technologies include renewable power systems and smart lighting.

On collaborative tools. The remote or flexible work model is here to stay. Workplaces will continue to develop flexible work structures and invest in collaborative tools that make communication seamless.

On cybersecurity, he said as organisations continue to build digital capacity, data privacy and protection are vital. “While there’s a lot of focus on cyber protection, organizations need to develop capacities in cyber resilience in the event of an actual attack or error. Training of personnel on safety on the web coupled with data recovery and continuity efforts should not take a backseat.”

On cloud, more businesses will migrate their storage to the cloud this year as it posits as a critical aspect of digital transformation. Cloud products and services support remote or hybrid workplaces, and ensure data privacy while delivering scalability, speed, and cost savings.

Ede added, “While the list is non-exhaustive, these are critical areas that decision-makers need to harness for heightened productivity, profitability and continued relevance”.