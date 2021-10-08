Techmarket offers cost effective operational digital solutions

Techmarket Investment Partner Limited derives its strength, momentum, and corporate goodwill from the unique ability to enable businesses to get technological transformation by designing and developing cost-effective, reliable, state-of-the-art and user-friendly digital solutions that are quick to implement and simple to learn.

The enterprise was founded by Femi Ogunibe, with a mission to improve businesses operations through impactful innovation. “Technology and evolving new techniques are the dynamic pistons that propel and sustain the heartbeat of a digital business” said Ogunibe.

Since 2008, the company has succeeded in providing world-class, value-added solutions to organizations in Nigeria and beyond.

With a proficient team of technical and administrative technocrats of several years of experience in unified communications deployment, contact center solution, cloud migration, security awareness training; as well as VoIP, CRM, ERP, and LAN/WAN deployment.

The specialized tech outfit parades an amazing array of modern and effective service packages such as email, chat, texting, mobile apps, and social media. Their multichannel contact centers enable their pool of agents to move seamlessly across the various lines of communication.

Read also: OnePort 365 tackles hurdles in freight forwarding with digital solutions

Femi Ogunibe, the founder of Techmarket, said new technology used by call centers has transformed the customer experience. It’s impressive what today’s cloud-based call center solutions can do to increase customer satisfaction.

Accordingly, he said Techmarket has unmatched expertise in the design, implementation and support of unified communications solutions and can help customers eliminate communications issues that sap productivity.

Ogunibe said the company has also designed, configured, and implemented contact center solutions for organizations of various sizes and in a wide range of industries.

“This is achieved by defining the ideal customer experience and work to ensure the contact center will enable that experience. We help you choose the right contact center solution to meet those requirements,” Ogunibe said.

Speaking further, Ogunibe said Techmarket Investment Partner Limited as a leading provider of digital solutions with modern applications and techniques is currently the one-stop digital shop that welcomes clients into the innovative world of digital technology with unparalleled market rivalry.

According to him, the company’s peculiar digital expertise guarantees clients a customized pack of service delivery, unavailable elsewhere. “You can’t afford to be off the winning train.

Get on board assured horizons of amazing new packs of digital innovations,” Ogunibe said.